Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce $519.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.30 million and the highest is $610.00 million. Graco posted sales of $454.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $72.65. 541,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,185. Graco has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.00. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

