Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.98

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and traded as high as $31.83. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 3,576 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GWLIF. National Bankshares increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

