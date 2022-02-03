Greenleaf Trust Acquires 279 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in WPP were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in WPP by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WPP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in WPP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $82.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.