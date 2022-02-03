Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,519,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,374,000 after acquiring an additional 931,335 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

