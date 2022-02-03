Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,249 shares of company stock worth $399,095. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.59. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

