Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.00. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

