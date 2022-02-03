Greenleaf Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $440,786,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9,101.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,841,000 after acquiring an additional 816,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $151.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.81.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $150.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.18. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.75 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

