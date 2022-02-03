Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 34.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,837 shares during the period. Grid Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.2% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $25,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Levinson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $90,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDYN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

