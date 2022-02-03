Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,906. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund were worth $45,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

