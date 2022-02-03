Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

GBAB traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $21.77. 57,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,346. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,987 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $13,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

