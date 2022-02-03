H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen Sells 23,099 Shares

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.74. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $81.73.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.95 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts and envelope markets.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.