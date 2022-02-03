Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,784,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after purchasing an additional 731,878 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,929,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

