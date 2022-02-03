Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Announces Earnings Results

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 539.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,276 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

