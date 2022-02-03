Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 852,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,194,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

