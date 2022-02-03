Hamilton Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 5.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.28. 43,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,544. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $92.51 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.