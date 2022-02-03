Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 7.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.53% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $71.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.