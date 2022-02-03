Hamilton Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $1,247,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6,145.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 693,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,410,000 after acquiring an additional 682,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth $15,666,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 149,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $100.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.