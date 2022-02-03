Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.49

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.49 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.69). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.73), with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.49.

About Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN)

Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.

