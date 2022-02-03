HashCoin (HSC) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HashCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $285,859.42 and approximately $19,269.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00113698 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.