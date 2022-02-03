Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,563. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
