Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded up $2.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.87. 188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,563. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

