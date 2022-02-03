Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $39.87. Hawkins shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $841.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.