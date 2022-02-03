Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $39.87. Hawkins shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands.
The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $841.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)
Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
