Haywood Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.43 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.79.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -8.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

