HBT Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $553.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in HBT Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HBT Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

