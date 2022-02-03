Head-To-Head Analysis: Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) versus Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biocept and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocept 4.71% 10.35% 5.90% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

12.0% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Biocept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biocept and Sera Prognostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocept $27.46 million 1.69 -$17.81 million $0.22 12.50 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biocept.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biocept and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sera Prognostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sera Prognostics has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 165.04%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Biocept.

Summary

Biocept beats Sera Prognostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc. is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample. The company utilizes cell enrichment and extraction technology for the detection and analysis of circulating tumor DNA tests. It also offers services to other laboratory testing providers, academic institutions, research organizations, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical trial support and specific oncogenic alterations. Biocept was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

