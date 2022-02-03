Head-To-Head Contrast: Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) & Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) and Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bitfarms and Lizhi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bitfarms currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Lizhi has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 539.10%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Lizhi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms 5.84% 5.95% 4.95% Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and Lizhi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $34.70 million 20.48 -$16.29 million ($0.01) -364.00 Lizhi $230.33 million 0.27 -$12.60 million ($0.45) -2.96

Lizhi has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lizhi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lizhi beats Bitfarms on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

