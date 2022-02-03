Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,216,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,322 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $95,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561,549 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 887.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,519,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after buying an additional 1,365,599 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after buying an additional 624,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after buying an additional 606,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $14,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

HR opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.38 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

