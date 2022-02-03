Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

HR stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

