Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 156.80 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 156.80 ($2.11). 483,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 799,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.80 ($2.12).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 160 ($2.15) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.80 ($2.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.91.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

