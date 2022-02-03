Herald Investment Management Ltd Acquires 45,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Software were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in American Software by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $21.99. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.00 million, a PE ratio of 63.34 and a beta of 0.73.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $31.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.72%.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.