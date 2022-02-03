Hexcel Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HXL. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.63. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hexcel news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

