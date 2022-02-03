Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group comprises about 6.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $17,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 692,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,012,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,625 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 7,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,633. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

