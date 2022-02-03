Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. HollyFrontier comprises approximately 1.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hi Line Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after acquiring an additional 993,715 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 490.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 643,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

