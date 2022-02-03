High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in January

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

High Income Securities Fund stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 68,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. High Income Securities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in High Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 34.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.