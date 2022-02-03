HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,261,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $108,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 94,242 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,835,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,858 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.29. 830,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,194,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

