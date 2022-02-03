HighTower Advisors LLC Has $131.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $131,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $420.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,618. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.20 and its 200-day moving average is $428.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

