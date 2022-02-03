HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 98,503 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,894,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,503 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $183,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $507,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,233,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,858. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81.

