Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Highwoods Properties has raised its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 140.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

NYSE HIW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,581. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

