Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

HLMN remained flat at $$8.83 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,863,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

