HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Gap Up to $1.99

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.99, but opened at $2.07. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 50,794 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The business had revenue of $52.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Analysts anticipate that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.