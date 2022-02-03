Holistic Financial Partners Cuts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,823. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.93.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

