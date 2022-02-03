Holistic Financial Partners Has $440,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $370.47. 80,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

