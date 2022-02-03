Holistic Financial Partners Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 47,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.59 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

