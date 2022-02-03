Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wit LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after buying an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 363,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,257,939. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

