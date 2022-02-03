Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,000 Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after purchasing an additional 490,282 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 35.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 24,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

