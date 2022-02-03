Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. CarMax makes up about 1.8% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,463,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 94,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.11. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

