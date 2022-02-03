Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40-4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.Hologic also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.55.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $73.79. 70,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,231. Hologic has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.