Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.81 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.38.
Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.48. The stock had a trading volume of 256,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $196.05 and a twelve month high of $236.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
