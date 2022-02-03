Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.4-36.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.81 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $12.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.48. The stock had a trading volume of 256,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $134.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $196.05 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

