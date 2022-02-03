Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.36. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

