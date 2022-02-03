Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.