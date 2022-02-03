Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $900.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $765,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

